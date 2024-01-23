Ayodhya witnesses huge rush of pilgrims a day after Ram temple inauguration

A day after its grand opening that was attended by the prime minister, politicians, seers and celebrities, the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday (January 23) witnessed a mammoth crowd as pilgrims jostled to have the first ‘darshan’ of the newly-consecrated Ram Lalla idol.

Reports said visitors trickled into the city with many gathering outside the temple as early as 3 am. In view of the massive crowd, temple authorities have announced that it will be open to the public from 7 am to 11.30 am and then from 2 pm to 7 pm.