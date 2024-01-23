The Federal
Ayodhya witnesses huge rush of pilgrims a day after Ram temple inauguration
A sea of devotees gathered outside the Ram temple to get the darshan of Ram Lalla. Photo: ANI/X

Ayodhya witnesses huge rush of pilgrims a day after Ram temple inauguration

In view of the massive crowd, temple authorities have announced that it will be open to the public from 7 am to 11.30 am and then from 2 pm to 7 pm

23 Jan 2024 4:51 AM GMT

A day after its grand opening that was attended by the prime minister, politicians, seers and celebrities, the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday (January 23) witnessed a mammoth crowd as pilgrims jostled to have the first ‘darshan’ of the newly-consecrated Ram Lalla idol.

Reports said visitors trickled into the city with many gathering outside the temple as early as 3 am. In view of the massive crowd, temple authorities have announced that it will be open to the public from 7 am to 11.30 am and then from 2 pm to 7 pm.

There have been predictions about a massive influx of religious tourists to Ayodhya to visit the newly-consecrated Ram temple, even though it is yet to be completed. The holy city has been upgrading its infrastructure at a frantic pace in anticipation of the flood of pilgrims. There are hopes that the long-awaited temple will be the catalyst for an economic boom in the region.

After the consecration ceremony on Monday (January 22), Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a call for unity and said that the temple is not just a symbol of triumph but also humility, and that it represents peace, patience, harmony, and amity in Indian society.

