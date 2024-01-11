Ayodhya temple opening: Varanasi’s boatmen to give free ride in tribute

Boatmen in Varanasi will provide free ride to devotees and tourists at all the 84 Ganga ghats on January 22 to mark the opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Shambhu Sahni, secretary of Maa Ganga Nishad Raj Seva Trust, told PTI: "The Nishad community, which majorly comprises of boatmen, has an unbreakable relationship with Lord Shri Ram.

Recalling Ramayana

“While going to the forest, Nishad Raj had helped Lord Shri Ram, Lakshman and Maa Sita cross the river in his boat without charging any fee.

"Taking this tradition forward, free boat service will be provided to the devotees and tourists going from one end of the Ganga to the other at all the 84 ghats of Banaras on January 22," he said.

This decision was taken at a meeting of the trust, he said.