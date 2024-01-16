Ayodhya: Ram Lalla idol sculpted by Arun Yogiraj to be installed in Ram temple

The Ram Lalla idol crafted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj has been selected for installation in the sanctum sanctorum of the new Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The official announcement was made by Champat Rai, secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust at a press conference in Ayodhya on Monday (January 15). He said a majority of the 15 members of the Trust chose Yogiraj’s idol from among the shortlisted three because of the “impression it left”. He said the other two idols would be given “due respect”.

Rai said the old idol, which has been worshipped for the last 70 years, would also be placed in the sanctum sanctorum along with the new idol.

He commended the hard work and the sacrifices Yogiraj had endured while sculpting the idol over the past six months. The idol has been carved in dark stone, and depicts a 5-year-old Lord Ram in standing position.

Arun Yogiraj comes from a family with a heritage of sculpting idols for the past five generations. Some of his popular creations are the 30-foot statue of Subhas Chandra Bose that has been installed near India Gate in New Delhi and the 12-foot statue of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand.

His family is overjoyed to hear the news that his idol has been chosen to be placed in the Ram temple. His mother said she has not yet seen the statue he has sculpted, and hoped to see it in the future.

Champat Rai said the new idol would be taken into the new temple on January 17, and would be installed in the sanctum sanctorum the next day.

The “Pran Pratishtha” (consecration ceremony) of the Ram temple will begin at 12.20 pm on January 22, he said.