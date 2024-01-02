Ayodhya: 'Akshat' distribution begins ahead of Ram temple consecration, to continue till Jan 15

Ayodhya, Jan 1 (PTI) Organisers began distributing worshipped 'akshat' -- rice grains mixed with turmeric and ghee -- on New Year's Day and will continue up to January 15, a week before the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple.

The temple trust's general secretary, Champat Rai, said the consecration ceremony will take place at 12:20 pm on January 22 and urged people across the country to celebrate the occasion as a festival.

The 'akshat' distribution process was preceded by chantings of 'Sita Ram' at the ancient temple of 'Bhagwan Mathgendra Ji', located near the site of the Ram temple.

A paper pouch containing the 'akshat', an image of the Ram temple bearing the trust's logo and a caption in Hindi -- 'Under-construction Temple', Ayodhya', and a pamphlet describing details of the structure were being distributed to the people.

A group of sadhus, some carrying cards bearing the image of the temple, others holding the 'akshat' pouches, along with Rai then moved in a procession to kick off the process. Young artistes dressed as Lord Ram were part of the procession.

Through this, communities close to nearly five lakh temples will get photos of the Ram temple and other details, the top official of the temple trust said on Monday, adding, "when the complete estimate comes out, we will reach out to around five crore people in the country." Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a few days ago, appealed to the people to light special 'diyas' in their homes on January 22 to celebrate the day of 'pran pratishtha' at the Ram temple as 'Diwali'.

Rai said that while giving the 'akshat', people will be requested to gather at temples in their neighbourhood to celebrate it like a festival as is happening in Ayodhya.

The 'akshat' distribution ceremony will be carried out by people associated with the VHP and the RSS and their allies. The trust role is to essentially build the temple and serve as a guiding force, sources said.

"This will continue till January 15 when Makar Sankranti is celebrated. 'Karyakartas' are visiting houses in villages and towns to distribute the 'akshat'," Rai told reporters during the ceremony that began here from an ancient temple amid 'Siya Ram' and 'Jai Shri Ram' chants.

'Akshat' distribution in Ayodhya started from Valmiki colony. It will now be taken to different neighbourhoods of the temple town, an RSS functionary said.

Vinod Kumar and his wife Sandhya received 'akshat' pouch and other temple-related literature during this process. Both of them were visibly excited.

Sandhya welcomed them with an 'aarti' while standing at the threshold of their house.

Kumar said his family "will decorate the entire house as done during Diwali".

Over a lakh devotees are expected to descend on Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony which is likely to see over 7,000 guests from India and abroad in attendance. Prime Minister Modi will attend the consecration ceremony.

The 'pran pratishtha' will take place at 12:20 pm. After that ceremony, people should perform 'aarti' in their neighbouring colonies and distribute 'prasad'. People should put up screens so that they can gather in groups and watch the ceremony that will be broadcast on TV, Rai added.

"After sunset, they should light a 'diya' in their homes, which the prime minister has also made a call for," he added.

The Ram temple complex, built in the traditional Nagara style, will be 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width and 161 feet in height, Rai had said earlier. Each floor of the temple will be 20 feet high and have a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates. PTI

