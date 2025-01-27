Maha Kumbh: Amit Shah takes dip in Sangam, family performs rituals

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 27 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday took a dip in the Triveni Sangam here amid the Maha Kumbh.

Shah took the dip around 1 pm, performed 'jal aachman' (sipping of holy water) and offered water to the Sun besides performing other rituals under guidance of some top seers.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who, along with the seers, entered the holy waters with Shah moved behind when the senior BJP leader took the dip.

Soon, Junapithadheeshwar Mahamandelashwar Acharya Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj asked Adityanath to come and join others in the ritual and the UP CM came forward again.Yoga guru Ramdev was also among those present on the occasion.

The home minister's family members, including son Jay Shah, who is also the chairman of the ICC, partook in the rituals, including 'aarti' at the Sangam. Amit Shah's wife Sonal, daughter-in-law Rishita and grandchildren also took part in the rituals.

Top seers blessed Jay Shah and Rishita's newborn as the ICC chairman held him in his lap while his elder daughter joined him for the aarti.

Before taking the dip, the home minister held an interaction with Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj and some other top seers in a cottage on a floating jetty.

Shah's visit was marked by unprecedented security cover in the Mela area and in Prayagraj.

While the Mela area was made strictly a no-vehicle zone, Prayagraj city had several route diversions in place, impacting locals and visiting pilgrims.

Earlier in the day, the home minister said in a post on X that "'Mahakumbh' is a unique symbol of the continuous flow of Sanatan culture. The Kumbh showcases the life philosophy of Sanatan Dharma, which is rooted in harmony." "I am eager to take a dip at Sangam and receive the blessings from saints at this great festival of unity and integrity in the holy city of Prayagraj," he added.

According to the state government, over 53.29 lakh people had taken the holy bath at the Maha Kumbh on Monday by 10 am.

The Mela area was hosting over 10 lakh 'Kalpvasis' and so far more than 13.21 crore people have taken the dip since the mega religious congregation started on January 13, it said.

The Maha Kumbh will continue until February 26. PTI

