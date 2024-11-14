Amid protests, UPPSC postpones RO, ARO exams; to hold PCS prelims in old pattern

Following widespread protests by aspirants, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Thursday (November 14) decided to postpone the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) exams, and announced to hold the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) preliminary exam in the old pattern.

The Commission also announced to form a committee on RO and ARO exams.

The UPPSC has decided to postpone the RO and ARO exams and hold PCS pre-exam on old pattern, an official announced outside the UPPSC office at Prayagraj.

The decision came following protests by aspirants outside the UPPSC office to press their demand for holding the exams in one shift.

RO-ARO aspirants to continue stir

While the announcement of conducting the PCS preliminary exam as before brought happiness to some candidates, those preparing for the RO and ARO exams appeared a bit disappointed.

Aspirant Rahul Pandey told PTI that they will continue the agitation till a decision is taken on the RO and ARO exams.

"We do not trust this announcement as no official notice has been uploaded on the Commission's website in this regard," Pandey said.

‘Govt following divide and rule policy’

Another aspirant said the government is following "divide and rule" policy and termed it a partial decision so that PCS preliminary exam aspirants leave from here.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak when contacted said the government will work in the interest of the students and will also stand with them.

"Decisions will be taken in the interest of the students," he added.

Akhilesh backs students

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav raised the demand in favour of the students during his Prayagraj visit earlier in the day.

Those who talk of 'One Nation, One Election' cannot manage exams on a single day, Akhilesh said, attacking the BJP government.

The Commission had declared the dates of December 7 and 8 for the PCS preliminary exam, while December 22 and 23 were declared for the RO and ARO preliminary exams.

