Ambedkar's statue vandalised in UP's Kaushambi, FIR registered

Kaushambi (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) A statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was damaged by some miscreants at a village in Sara Akil area of this district, police said on Sunday.

Residents of Chittapur village found the fingers and book in the statue's hand damaged in the morning, and informed the police, officials said.

Circle officer Yogendra Krishna Narain said the statue was immediately repaired and an FIR registered against unidentified men, who were seen in a CCTV footage on a motorcycle.

The statue was damaged on Saturday night, he said, adding that police are probing the matter. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)