The Federal
Allahabad HC: UP Madarsa Education Act of 2004 is unconstitutional
x
The Allahabad High Court declared the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act of 2004 "unconstitutional" and in violation of secular principles | File Photo

Allahabad HC: UP Madarsa Education Act of 2004 is 'unconstitutional'

Agencies
22 March 2024 8:57 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-03-22 08:57:19.0)

Lucknow, Mar 22 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court Friday declared the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004, "unconstitutional" and violative of the principle of secularism, and asked the state government to accommodate current students in the formal schooling system.

A division bench comprising Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi of the Lucknow branch of the court declared the law ultra vires on a writ petition filed by a person named Anshuman Singh Rathore.

Rathore had challenged the constitutionality of the UP Madarsa Board as well as objected to the management of madarsa by the Minority Welfare department, both by Union of India and the state government. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
Uttar PradeshAllahabad HC
Agencies
About the AuthorAgencies
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X