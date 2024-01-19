Air India staff member killed by motorcycle-borne assailants in Noida

Noida, Jan 19 (PTI) A 30-year-old crew member of Air India was allegedly shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants near a market here on Friday, police said.

An official told PTI that the alleged murder could be a fallout of a gang rivalry involving the family of the deceased, who has been identified as Suraj Mann.

The incident took place in Sector 104 here when the Mann came out of a gym and sat in his car, they added.

DCP Noida Harish Chander said the Sector 39 police station was alerted about the incident at around 2.30 pm and a team was rushed to the crime spot.

"The man was taken to a nearby hospital but he did not survive," Chander said.

Mann, who worked as a crew member with Air India, lived as a tenant in the posh Lotus Panache society nearby, according to the police.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem and the man's family is being contacted," the DCP said.

He said an investigation has been launched into the case and efforts are underway to identify the accused.

A few members of Mann's family allegedly have a criminal history but he was not part of any acts of crime, according to sources.

"Mann's elder brother is accused in a murder case and currently lodged in a jail in Delhi. The police suspects the rival gang targeted Mann because of his family connections," he said.

The police are also investigating the gang rivalry angle in the case, he added. PTI

