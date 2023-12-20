Air India Express to fly from Delhi to Ayodhya on December 30

Air India Express will operate its inaugural flight from New Delhi to Ayodhya on December 30 while the daily service will begin from January 16.

The Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh has an extended runway suitable for A-321/B-737 type aircraft.

Air India Express said the inaugural flight IX 2789 on December 30 will depart from Delhi at 1100 hours and land in Ayodhya at 1220 hours.

It will fly out of Ayodhya (IX 1769) for Delhi at 1250 hours and arrive at 1410 hours.

"Air India Express is excited to commence operations from Ayodhya right after the airport opens. This underlines our commitment to enhancing connectivity from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across the country," its managing director Aloke Singh said.

The airline, a subsidiary of Air India, operates more than 300 flights daily. It has a fleet of 59 aircraft.

The Ayodhya airport has been developed at a cost of around Rs 350 crore by the Airports Authority of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport.

(With agency inputs)