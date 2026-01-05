Agra: 2 killed, 4 injured as 6 vehicles collide due to dense fog

Agra (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) Two persons were killed and four were injured on Monday when six vehicles collided on the Gwalior highway in Uttar Pradesh's Agra due to dense fog, a police official said.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Vishnu (58) and Imran (40).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Abhishek Agarwal said that the accident occurred around 8 am on Monday due to fog. He said that a car first collided with a truck, and then other vehicles collided one after another.

The DCP said that the injured have been admitted to the hospital.

Vishnu was the driver of a truck, and Imran was sitting in a car. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)