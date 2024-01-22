After temple consecration, India gets back self-pride: RSS chief

India’s self-pride has returned with the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Monday.



He also said that the inauguration of the temple would herald a Ram Rajya and that everyone in the country has to shun disputes.

Nation’s pride

With the consecration, India's self-pride has returned, Bhagwat said.

"And today's programme has become a symbol of a new India that will stand up and provide relief to the entire world from tragedy."

"The prime minister alone did 'taap' (penance), and now, we all have to do that," he said, addressing thousands after the ceremony.