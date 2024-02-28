After Rajya Sabha poll victory, BJP confident of sweeping LS elections in UP

Confident after the victory of all its eight candidates in the Rajya Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP on Tuesday (February 27) said that it will sweep all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the elections due in April-May.

“It is a matter of immense happiness that all the eight candidates of the BJP have won. Definitely, this is an indication of the future. It will be 80 out of 80 (Lok Sabha seats) in Uttar Pradesh, and 400-plus for NDA (National Democratic Alliance) nationally," PTI quoted Sudhanshu Trivedi, one of the victorious candidates of the BJP, as saying.

To a question on some Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs siding with the BJP, he said, "The SP should itself think about why such a situation has emerged."

He said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav talks about "PDA" -- "pichhda" (backward classes), Dalit and "alpsankhyak" minorities – but fielded "FDA" candidates – filmstar, dynast and "afsar" (bureaucrat).

Another victorious candidate of the BJP, former Union minister R P N Singh, also exuded confidence that the BJP will bag all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

On the SP's allegation of horse trading, he said, "The entire Uttar Pradesh knows about the SP. When they were in power, they indulged in ‘goondaism’ and loot. The people of Uttar Pradesh have made up their mind to make the BJP win on all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state."

All eight BJP candidates emerged victorious in the Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and the opposition SP suffered a jolt with one of its three nominees facing defeat due to cross-voting by some of its legislators.

BJP wins

The victorious BJP candidates were Union minister RPN Singh, former MP Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, general secretary of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit Amarpal Maurya, former state minister Sangeeta Balwant (Bind), party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, former MLA Sadhna Singh, former Agra mayor Naveen Jain, and industrialist Sanjay Seth.

Seth, a former SP leader, joined the BJP in 2019.

Two of the party candidates – actor-MP Jaya Bachchan and Dalit leader Ramji Lal Suman – emerged victorious, but its third candidate Alok Ranjan, a retired IAS officer, faced defeat.

(With inputs from agencies)