After hearing 30 cases in a day, Allahabad HC judge says ‘hungry, tired’, reserves order

Hunger, exhaustion and a mammoth number of 235 cases listed for hearing, along with the toll of hearing 29 cases, followed by a marathon 2 hours and 45 minutes hearing for the 30th case of the day, drove a judge of the Allahabad High Court to reserve his verdict.

A long day at the Lucknow Bench

The incident took place on Tuesday (February 24) when Justice Subhash Vidyarthi of the high court's Lucknow bench passed the order on a plea filed by Chandralekha Singh.

“Since I am feeling hungry, tired and physically incapacitated to dictate the judgment, the judgment is reserved,” said Justice Vidyarthi.

92 fresh matters, 101 regular cases

As many as 235 cases, including 92 fresh ones, were listed for hearing before Justice Vidyarthi on Tuesday, and he could hear only 29 fresh matters till 4.15 pm.

Then Justice Vidyarthi was informed about the current matter remanded by the Supreme Court, and he started hearing the case 4.15 pm. The hearing continued till 7.00 pm.

After the hearing, the judge said that he was completely exhausted and not in a position to dictate the judgment at that time before reserving the verdict.

"Today there were 92 fresh matters, 101 regular matters, 39 fresh miscellaneous applications and three matters listed in the additional/unlisted list-I, II and III. Only fresh cases up to serial number 29 could be heard today,” said Justice Vidyarthi.

Supreme Court deadline loomed

"However, keeping in view the order passed by Hon'ble the Supreme Court, hearing of this matter was commenced at 4.15 p.m. and it has concluded at 7.10 pm. Since I am feeling hungry, tired and physically incapacitated to dictate the judgment, the judgment is reserved,” he added.

The petition was filed in 2025 against an order of DRT. The high court had in May 2025 set aside the DRT order and directed it to decide the matter afresh after affording an opportunity of hearing to the petitioner.

This order of the high court was challenged in the Supreme Court, which, on August 25, 2025, set it aside on the ground that the respondent concerned was not heard.

The apex court had also asked the high court to decide the petition afresh expeditiously and preferably within six months.

The six-month period was going to expire on Tuesday.

(With agency inputs)