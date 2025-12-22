Not a single death in UP due to codeine-based syrup, says Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday (December 22) told the Assembly that not a single death linked to the consumption of fake medicines or codeine-based cough syrup has been reported in the state so far, rejecting allegations made by Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey.

'Not even a single death'

Responding to the issue as soon as proceedings began, Adityanath said the claims were politically motivated and asserted that enforcement agencies remained vigilant against illegal drug diversion.

“There is not a single case of death due to fake drugs reported in Uttar Pradesh till date,” he said. He added that cases involving the illegal diversion of codeine syrup were being pursued under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and that the state government had successfully defended its position in court.

'Accusations politically motivated'

He claimed that the Opposition is making baseless accusations for political motives. "When an issue is raised unnecessarily, one is reminded of the saying 'Chor ke dadhi me tinka' (a guilty person feels the prick of straw in his beard)," he remarked.

The Chief Minister also said the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) regularly conducts raids and takes action against erring manufacturers and distributors.

Concerns over cough syrups have drawn national and international scrutiny in recent years following deaths linked to contaminated or improperly formulated medicines. In 2023, India’s drug regulator banned a fixed-dose anti-cold drug for children under four after it was linked to at least 141 deaths in Africa and Asia and to child fatalities and disabilities in India.

More recently, the Tamil Nadu government banned the locally made ‘Coldrif’ cough syrup after it was suspected to be linked to the deaths of 11 children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, prompting fresh advisories on cough and cold medicines for young children.