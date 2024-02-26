Adani opens South Asia's largest ammunition, missiles complex in Kanpur

Kanpur, Feb 26 (PTI) Adani group on Monday announced opening of two mega facilities to manufacture ammunition and missiles - the largest in South Asia - as it consolidates its presence in defence manufacturing.

Adani Defence Y Aerospace has invested over Rs 3,000 crore in the factories that are spread over 500 acres and will manufacture full spectrum of ammunition.

"These cutting-edge facilities, which are first of their kind in the private sector in India, will provide a significant impetus to the nation’s self-reliance and technological advancement in defence," it said in a statement.

The facilities were inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande and GOC-in-C of Central Command Lt Gen N. S. Raja Subramani.

"The unveiling of the facilities coincided with the fifth anniversary of the Balakot airstrike 'Operation Bandar', a historic operation by the Indian Air Force that was a testimony to India's strategic assertiveness over external threats," the statement said.

Spread over 500 acres, the facility in Kanpur is set to become one of the largest integrated ammunition manufacturing complexes. It will produce high-quality small, medium and large-calibre ammunition for the armed forces, paramilitary forces and police. The facility has started rolling out small calibre ammunition, starting with 150 million rounds estimated at 25 per cent of India's annual requirement.

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath said it would be a proud moment when ammunition and missiles produced in these facilities will help in securing the nation.

Emphasizing the need for self-reliance in missiles and ammunition, Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande said, "Recent geopolitical events have reemphasized the need for a reliable supply from internal sources for ammunition in preparedness for a long-drawn conflict. Such large investments and the willingness of Adani Defence & Aerospace to indigenize critical technologies have built confidence in the users to depend on Indian private industry for strategic military supplies. This complex is a major milestone in India's journey towards self-reliance in the defence sector." Adani Defence & Aerospace is the flagship defence company of the Adani Group. It is also focused on developing and offering unique capabilities across the unmanned segment, counter drones, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance technologies and cyber defence.

Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, said, "The establishment of these ammunition and missile complexes represents a leap forward in our quest for self-reliance. With a planned investment of over Rs 3,000 crores, its impact extends far beyond the defence sector. It will create over 4,000 jobs, with five times the multiplier effect on MSMEs and the local ecosystem benefiting from it indirectly." The ammunition complex started operations in less than two years of its announcement by the Adani Group during the Uttar Pradesh Investors' Summit in 2022. PTI

