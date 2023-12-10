Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder: Two shooters arrested in Chandigarh

New Delhi/Jaipur, Dec 10 (PTI) In a joint operation with the Rajasthan Police, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch nabbed three men, including two shooters, from Chandigarh for their alleged involvement in the killing of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, officials said on Sunday.

Gogamedi was gunned down in the living room of his house in Rajasthan's Jaipur on December 5. CCTV camera footage purportedly of the assailants opening fire at Gogamedi had surfaced recently.

The police had identified the two alleged killers as Rohit Rathore from Jaipur and Nitin Fauji from Haryana's Mahendragarh, and announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to their arrests.

Delhi Police sources on Sunday said a team of the Crime Branch, in a joint operation with the Rajasthan Police, nabbed the pair from Chandigarh's Sector 22. They were accompanied by an associate, Udham Singh, who was also caught.

According to a Delhi Police officer, the accused will be handed over to the Jaipur Police for further interrogation.

Additional Director General of Rajasthan Police (Crime) Dinesh MN said Fauji and Rathore were in hiding in Chandigarh.

"The SIT formed by the Rajasthan Director General of Police and the Delhi Police caught the accused late on Saturday," Dinesh, who is supervising the 11-member SIT, told PTI.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said the accused will be formally placed under arrest in the murder case after they are brought to Jaipur.

On Saturday, a man was arrested in Jaipur for allegedly contracting the shooters to kill Gogamedi.

According to the police, Ramveer Jat, one of the conspirators in the murder, had prepared the groundwork for Fauji -- his friend -- in Jaipur ahead of the killing.

The accused had entered the Gogamedi's home on the pretext of meeting him and, after talking for a few minutes, opened fire at Gogamedi.

They also shot dead their accomplice Naveen Shekhawat, through whom they had secured access to Gogamedi's residence.

Gangster Rohit Godara, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the murder, saying Gogamedi was backing his enemies. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)