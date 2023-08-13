A worker got stuck in a 70 feet-deep borewell after sand fell on him in Punjab's Jalandhar district, officials said on Sunday (August 13).



The incident took place on Saturday (August 12) evening near Kartarpur when Suresh along with another worker was in the borewell to free some part of the boring machine, which had got stuck underneath.

Though the other worker came out, Suresh got stuck after sand fell on him, they said.

A rescue operation by the district administration and National Disaster Response Force was underway, they said.

The borewell was dug up for erecting a pillar as part of the Delhi-Katra expressway project.

(With inputs from agencies)