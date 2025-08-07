Punjab women’s panel acts against Karan Aujla, Honey Singh over 'offensive' lyrics

The Punjab State Women’s Commission has initiated action against popular Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and Yo Yo Honey Singh, taking serious note of alleged 'offensive' lyrics about women in their songs.

The Commission has also written to the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), seeking an investigation into two specific songs that are reportedly disrespectful to women and violate their dignity.

Controversial songs

Aujla’s recently released song MF Gabhru has sparked controversy for allegedly using objectionable and inappropriate references to women. Taking suo motu cognisance, the Commission has issued a notice to the singer.

Similarly, Yo Yo Honey Singh is facing heat over his song Millionaire, which is being called out for using offensive language towards women. The Commission has taken suo motu action and issued a notice to him as well.

The Commission has directed the Punjab DGP to appoint a senior officer to probe the matter. It has also ordered both artists to appear before the Commission on August 11.

Additionally, the investigating police officer has been instructed to submit a report on the action taken against the two singers. This report must be presented at the Commission’s office by 11 am on August 11.

'MF Gabhru' big hit

For those unfamiliar, Aujla’s song MF Gabhru was officially released on August 1.

The track has been composed, written, and sung by Aujla himself, with music by Ikky.

Despite the controversy, the song has gained massive traction online, garnering over 3 million views on YouTube since its release.

The song Millionaire , part of Yo Yo Honey Singh’s 2024 comeback album ‘Glory’, was released in August last year.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the track is among the 18 songs featured on the album.

The album includes other popular numbers such as Payal, Jatt Mehkma, Bonita, and High On Me, marking Singh’s return to the Punjabi music scene.