Punjab police crackdown on gangsters continues, three more arrested

Continuing with their crackdown on gangsters, the Punjab police arrested three gangsters of the Lucky Patial gang following an exchange of fire in Moga district on Sunday morning.

According to sources, the Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) staff had put up barricades following a tip-off regarding the movement of the gangsters, said Harinder Singh, DSP, Moga district. “When signalled to stop the gangsters turned their bike around and tried to escape, but the cops followed them. Subsequently, they abandoned their bike, ventured into the farms and opened fire at the police team,” said the police official.



The gangsters surrendered following an exchange of fire, he said, adding that one of them was injured while trying to escape, but not in the firing. A huge quantity of arms and ammunition is said to have been recovered from the arrested gangsters, but the details are yet to be known.

This is the eighth encounter reported in the last 11 days in Punjab, notably after an open warning by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that the police will retaliate if they come under attack. Two encounters were reported on Saturday from Mohali and Patiala. Two car thieves and a murder accused were arrested. All three sustained injuries in firing in both the incidents, police had said.

