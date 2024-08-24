Punjab | NRI shot at by armed assailants at his Amritsar home; incident caught on CCTV

A non-resident Indian (NRI) was shot at by two unidentified assailants at his residence in Daburji village on the outskirts of Amritsar in Punjab on Saturday, police said.

Sukhchain Singh, who recently returned from the US, was shot at in front of his family members, including his wife and two children from his first marriage, they said.

Singh was going for a morning walk when the motorcycle-borne assailants intercepted him outside his residence. They took him inside his house and asked him for the registration documents of his luxury car, according to police.

Following an altercation, the assailants manhandled Singh, fired three shots at him and fled the scene. Two of the bullets hit Singh in the head and near the chest. He was rushed to a private hospital, police said.





VIDEO | “In the morning, Maqboolpura Police Station received information about two persons open firing on an NRI man after barging into his home. We have registered a case based on the family’s testimony and they expressed suspicion of involvement of the man’s dead wife's… pic.twitter.com/Dm1b1J2cNs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 24, 2024

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the victim's house. In the video, Singh's family members, including his children, are seen pleading with the assailants to let him go.

A forensic team has reached the spot and an investigation is underway, police said.

Singh's wife alleged that the family of his first wife was behind the attack.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harpal Singh said they were working on different theories. They have also got the CCTV footage of the incident.



A relative of the victim told the police that around five months ago Sukhchain had received a threat. He had a dispute with the family of his first wife who had reportedly ended her life.





ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਮਨ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਦੀ ਸਥਿਤੀ ਬਿਲਕੁਲ ਵਿਗੜ ਚੁੱਕੀ ਹੈ, ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਅੱਜ ਦੇ ਹਾਲਾਤ ਦੇਖ ਬਹੁਤ ਦੁੱਖੀ ਹਾਂ, ਅੱਜ ਸਵੇਰੇ ਦੁਬੁਰਜੀ, ਸ੍ਰੀ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦੇ NRI ਵੀਰ ਸੁਖਚੈਨ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਘਰ ਵੜ ਕੇ ਬਦਮਾਸ਼ਾਂ ਨੇ ਸ਼ਰੇਆਮ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਚਲਾ ਦਿੱਤੀਆਂ।

ਮਾਤਾ ਜੀ ਆਪਣੇ ਪੁੱਤ ਅਤੇ ਮਾਸੂਮ ਬੱਚਾ ਆਪਣੇ ਪਿਤਾ ਨੂੰ ਬਚਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਹੱਥ ਜੋੜ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ… pic.twitter.com/WJbQws2SAL — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) August 24, 2024

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal slammed the AAP government for “deteriorating law and order situation in the state”. He condemned the incident and demanded Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s resignation on the issue.



“Such incidents are happening every day in your state, Punjabis are not safe even in their homes, I think you should resign on moral grounds...,” Badal said in a post on X.



(With agency inputs)