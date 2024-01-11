Punjab: Navjot Sidhu's rallies, alliance with AAP divide Congress ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Factionalism has come to the fore in Punjab Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections with former state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu holding individual rallies and a section of party leaders seeking disciplinary action against him.

However, Sidhu, known for his rebellious streak, is in no mood to relent, as he stated on Thursday that discipline is for everyone. “It cannot be one thing for a few and something else for the rest,” he said after meeting Punjab Congress affairs in-charge Devender Yadav.



The cricketer-turned-politician asserted it is everyone's responsibility to take the party's ideology to the people. Before going to meet Yadav, Sidhu posted a cryptic video message on X, saying spineless leaders who cannot stand for what is right are now indulging in big talk.

Targets state chief



While he did not name anyone in his sarcastic video message, the post appeared to be targeting Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. “The people, who sold themselves for every penny. The people, who were on their knees after making compromises. They are talking about banyan trees, the people growing in pots. ('kaudi kaudi bikey hue log, samjhauta karke ghutno pe tike hue log. Bargad ki baat karte hain, gamle me uge hue log'),” said Sidhu.

When asked for whom his post on X was meant, the former Punjab Congress chief said the “public knows everything”.





This comes a day after Warring categorically said any anti-party activity would not be tolerated. Responding to media queries on Sidhu holding rallies, Warring had said that the party’s programmes should be held in consultation with the state unit. Without naming anyone, Warring said those who became a “spoilsport” would have to face the consequences.



Warring had said that he had no objection to Sidhu’s rallies. He said, “The (party’s) programme should be held according to the (state unit) president’s wishes. But Warring has a big heart. I have no insecurity from anyone. Some people have a good height but a small heart and they feel threatened.”

Remains defiant



Sidhu has held three rallies, including two in Bathinda and one in Hoshiarpur, without consulting the state unit. The former Punjab Congress chief said he is scheduled to hold another public meeting on January 21 and going to Kartarpur Sahib on January 24.



Interestingly, Sidhu is also indirectly targeting his own party leaders during his rallies. “I do not own a business or a sand mine. Why is there discomfort when 5000-7000 people gather,” he wondered at a rally in Hoshiarpur.

Rift in party

The state Congress failed to put up a united front during the recent visit of Punjab affairs in-charge Devendra Yadav as at least 15 senior leaders abstained from meetings chaired by him.



Prominent among those who didn’t attend these meetings were former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, senior leaders Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Kikki Dhillon, MLAs Pargat Singh and Barindermeet Singh Pahra. The leaders said they stayed away from the meetings to convey their resentment on various matters.



According to sources, sitting MLAs and former legislators categorically told Yadav about the activities of Sidhu. “When Punjab affairs in-charge was holding meetings in Chandigarh, Sidhu was holding a parallel meeting in Hoshiarpur,” claimed a former MLA. “What happened in the 2022 Assembly elections due to the infighting will be repeated if discipline is not maintained,” said an MLA. Yadav assured the leaders that their concern would be addressed soon.



Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa had also expressed reservations on the issue in the aftermath of Sidhu holding a rally in Bathinda on December 17. He asked Sidhu to “join the party’s events instead of setting up his own stage”.



Alliance with AAP?



Another issue that has stoked tension in Punjab Congress is that of the alliance with AAP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



While several senior leaders have openly opposed any alliance with the ruling AAP in Punjab, Sidhu has publicly supported the idea. He took to social media platform X sometime back and said, “Punjab must understand that this is an election to choose India’s prime minister and not Punjab's chief minister.”





The Congress embodies service, integrity, and courage to say the truth with moral authority, unlike those who see politics as a profit venture. The true congressmen champion service, not self-interest. In Punjab the battle is between those who treat politics as transactional… pic.twitter.com/Qo7wP0Xpqa — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) January 11, 2024

Responding to a media query over the issue on Thursday, Sidhu said he will accept what the high command decides in the interest of the country and to save democracy. “There can be differences of opinion and the Congress allows it. We have put forth our opinion before Rahul Gandhi,” he said.



His stand on the issue is in stark contrast to that of Warring and Bajwa who are quite vocal against the AAP government in Punjab, particularly in the aftermath of the arrest of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a 2015 drugs case. The Punjab Congress leadership has often termed the case against Khaira as “nothing but political vendetta”.