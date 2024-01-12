Punjab: Key associate of Pak-based terrorist Harvinder Rinda arrested

Chandigarh, Jan 12 (PTI) A key operative of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Rinda, who was supplying weapons to associates of a terror outfit to carry out "sensational crimes" in Punjab, has been arrested, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Friday.

A Chinese pistol and eight live cartridges have been recovered from him, the DGP said.

"In a major breakthrough, #AGTF (anti-gangster task force), Punjab in a joint operation with the central agencies has arrested Kailash Khichan, a key operative of #Pak based terrorist Harvinder Singh @ Rinda & #USA based Harpreet Singh @ Happy Passia," Yadav posted on X.

"Preliminary interrogation has revealed that the accused Khichan, on the directions of terrorist Rinda, was supplying weapons to the associates of terrorist outfit Babbar Khalistan International (BKI) to carry out sensational crimes in the State," he added. PTI

