Punjab floods damaged health infra worth Rs 780 crore: Minister

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Monday (September 8) said the recent floods have damaged the state’s health infrastructure worth Rs 780 crore, per initial estimates. He added that agriculture, housing and other infrastructure also took a heavy toll.

Singh urged the Union government to provide a relief package.

Speaking to reporters, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said while machinery and medicines worth Rs 130 crore were affected by the floods, nearly 1,300 dispensaries and health and wellness centres were seriously affected.

“As per initial estimates, hospital infrastructure and medical items worth Rs 780 crore have been damaged,” he said.

The minister said 31 sub-divisional hospitals were also affected.

Singh said the health department was providing medical aid in the state’s flood-affected villages with the help of several non-governmental organisations. He has informed Union Health Minister JP Nadda in writing about the loss in detail.

Modi in Punjab on Sept 9

The state health minister echoed his cabinet colleague Aman Arora, who earlier appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a relief package of at least Rs 20,000 crore for the flood-ravaged state. The PM is set to visit Punjab on Tuesday (September 9) to take a stock of the situation.

The floods have resulted in the deaths of nearly 50 people, besides affecting lakhs of hectares in a state that is highly dependent on agriculture.

