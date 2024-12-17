Punjab: Explosion heard near police station in Amritsar; probe on

A loud explosion occurred near the Islamabad Police Station in Punjab’s Amritsar in the wee hours of Tuesday (December 17), causing panic among residents in the area.

No injuries were reported. Reports quoting locals said the explosion was heard around 3.15 am.

Residents told mediapersons that the sound of the blast was so loud that the impact was felt at their homes.

‘Blast didn’t occur inside police station’

Amritsar Police confirmed the blast, but claimed that it did not occur on the police station premises.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar told reporters that 10 people have already been rounded up and charged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“Look, everyone is sitting inside the police station, in the room of the station in-charge…We have already rounded up everyone. There are six issues here. First, we caught 10 people and charged them under UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) for their involvement in illegal activities..." IANS quoted Bhullar as saying.

Police said further probe into the incident is underway.

(This is a developing story. More inputs awaited)