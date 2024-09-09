Punjab doctors begin three-day strike, OPD services suspended

Government doctors on Monday suspended services at outpatient departments (OPD) for three hours across Punjab to seek reinstatement of the assured career progression scheme and security for healthcare workers.

The three-hour protest, being held under the banner of the Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) Association, will continue till September 11 in district and sub-divisional hospitals as well as community health centres.

Many patients visiting government hospitals were inconvenienced as the OPD services were suspended from 8 am to 11 am. But emergency services continued.



PCMS Association (Patiala unit) president Dr Sumeet Singh said the reinstatement of the assured career progression scheme (ACP) was one of the main demands of the doctors.

Doctors’ woes

Unlike other departments, doctors do not have many avenues of promotion throughout their career, which was compensated through the annual assured career progression scheme. But, the scheme was halted in 2021.

The ACP scheme provided financial benefits and higher pay scales to government employees.

The association also wanted adequate safety measures for healthcare professionals at hospitals and recruitment of more medical officers.

Attack on doctor

The association pointed out that on Sunday night an eight-month pregnant doctor was manhandled by two men at the Community Health Centre at Dhakoli in Mohali. The men fled with syringes and injections.

Meanwhile, patients, who came for a check-up at the Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala faced problems due to the suspended OPD services.

In Hoshiarpur, resident Harpreet Singh had brought his father to a government hospital for treatment of his swollen leg. But he decided to wait until the strike ended.

Vijay Kumar Behal (70) of Sham Chaurasi, who travelled 22 km to a hospital for treatment of depression, felt the government should inform people in advance about strikes by healthcare staff.



A meeting between PCMS Association's representatives and finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema has been fixed for Wednesday.

The association has warned that if no significant outcome emerges from the meeting, it will begin a complete strike of all services from Thursday.