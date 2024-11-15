Punjab: AAP, Opposition parties criticise Centre's 'allotment' of land for Haryana Assembly in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Nov 14 (PTI) Punjab's ruling AAP and opposition parties on Thursday criticised the Centre's reported move to clear the allotment of 10 acres of land in Chandigarh to Haryana for the construction of its assembly building.

The AAP accused the BJP-led central government of conspiring against the state while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) claimed any decision to allocate land to Haryana in the union territory would be unconstitutional.

The Congress said the Centre's clearance is "a calculated move to undermine Punjab's rightful share over its capital".

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has reportedly granted environmental clearance for the land offered by the Haryana government to the Chandigarh administration in exchange for land to build the second assembly building.

The Haryana government offered 12 acres of land in Panchkula in exchange for 10 acres of land near IT Park Road in Chandigarh.

At present, Punjab and Haryana share the Vidhan Sabha complex which is next to the Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states.

Punjab AAP spokesperson Neel Garg said Chandigarh is not just a piece of land but a matter tied to the emotions of three crore Punjabis.

"The BJP-led central government is conspiring against Punjab," he charged.

Chandigarh belongs to Punjab in every sense as it was built by displacing 22 villages from Kharar and is politically, socially, economically and culturally linked to Punjab, he said.

Garg accused the BJP government of deliberately creating a dispute with its environmental clearance. "The people of Punjab will never tolerate this," he said.

When Haryana was carved out of Punjab as a separate state, there was a promise that Chandigarh would eventually be handed over to Punjab after Haryana developed its own capital. Until then, Chandigarh would remain a union territory, the AAP spokesperson said.

He also warned the central government not to "toy" with the emotions of Punjabis and demanded that this decision be revoked immediately.

The SAD said any decision to allocate land to Haryana in Chandigarh would be unconstitutional as it would violate Article 3 whereby Parliament alone can change state boundaries.

Senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to rescind the decision and asserted that it was in violation of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966.

He said the Centre's decision to allocate land to Haryana is a design to end Punjab's right over Chandigarh.

"It is clear that the Haryana government is colluding with the Centre against Punjab," he added.

Cheema also accused the AAP of being hand in glove with Haryana and the central government.

"The AAP did not object when Home Minister Amit Shah made this announcement at a meeting of the North Zone Council meeting (in 2022)", he claimed.

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa accused the Centre of furthering a divisive agenda.

"BJP's decision to allot land in Chandigarh for Haryana's assembly is a calculated move to undermine Punjab's rightful claim over its capital. This is not just about land, it's about the integrity and historical rights of Punjab.

"By politically and morally encroaching on Punjab's territory, BJP is furthering a divisive agenda that disregards the sentiments of Punjabis and the commitments made to our state. Chandigarh belongs to Punjab, and we will stand firm against any attempt to dilute our claim," Bajwa said in a post on X. PTI

