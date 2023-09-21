‘Old wounds’: Akal Takht Jathedar asks Centre to clarify stand on Canada charge

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh has asked the Centre to clarify its position on Canada’s allegations regarding the murder of a Khalistani leader and said the accusations reminded the Sikhs of Operation Blue Star and the 1984 riots.

In a video message on Wednesday (September 20), the Jathedar of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, called the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations “sensational news”.

Canada and India have expelled a senior diplomat each after Trudeau alleged the involvement of “agents of the Indian government” in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey in June. The claims were rejected by India as “absurd” and “motivated”.