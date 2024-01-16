Nihang Sikh kills youth for alleged sacrilege at gurdwara in Punjab

In a chilling incident, a Nihang Sikh in Punjab's Phagwara killed a youth for allegedly committing sacrilege at the Chaura Khooh gurdwara on Tuesday morning (January 16), according to media reports.

What is more shocking about the cold-blooded murder is that Ramandeep Singh Mangu, the Nihang, uploaded a video on social media claiming that he had killed the youth on suspicion of committing sacrilege. When senior police officials rushed to the gurdwara, Mangu locked himself up, according to officials.

Two years ago, a 35-year-old man was brutally killed on the night of October 14, 2021, by some Nihangs at Delhi’s Singhu border during the months-long farmers’ protest against the Centre’s three farm laws. Lakhbir Singh, a Dalit Sikh, from Cheema Khurd village of Tarn Taran district, was tortured, lynched, and his body strung upside down on a metal barricade for allegedly picking up a copy of the Sarbloh Granth.

Later, two Nihang Sikhs claimed to have carried out the brutal killing and surrendered to the police.

In recent years, there have been some incidents of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab. In April last year, for instance, a man barged into the sanctum sanctorum of the Gurdwara Kotwali Sahib in Morinda after which he beat up two granthis and desecrated the Guru Granth Sahib.



In 2018, the then Congress government passed a bill to curb the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib which is still pending with the Centre for presidential assent.