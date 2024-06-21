NEET row: Congress protests, demands SC-monitored probe

Chandigarh, Jun 21 (PTI) The Congress on Friday held a demonstration here over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 exam and demanded a probe under the supervision of a sitting Supreme Court judge.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who is also Ludhiana MP, led the protest of the state unit against the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam.

Chandigarh youth Congress workers also staged a protest against the alleged irregularities in the exam.

The examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates took it. The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, apparently because the evaluation of the answer sheets got completed earlier.

There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar and other irregularities in the prestigious exam. The allegations have led to protests in several cities and filing of petitions in several high courts as also the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court said even if there was "0.001 percent negligence" on the part of anyone in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 examination, it should be thoroughly dealt with.

The NEET-UG examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in the government and private institutions across the country. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)