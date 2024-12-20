Intense cold grips Punjab, Haryana; min temp 4 degrees celsius in Pathankot

Chandigarh, Dec 20 (PTI) Cold weather conditions continued in several areas of Punjab and Haryana on Friday, with the common capital of the two states, Chandigarh, recording a minimum temperature of 6.7 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

In Punjab, Pathankot experienced intense cold, recording a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius. While Bathinda, and Gurdaspur shivered at 4.6 degrees Celsius and 4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Amritsar recorded a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana registered a low of 5.7 degrees Celsius, while Patiala recorded a temperature of 6.5 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

In Haryana, Sirsa was the coldest place, recording a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius.

Hisar also experienced a cold night with a temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius, while Karnal shivered at 6.8 degrees Celsius. Bhiwani registered a low of 6.9 degrees Celsius.

Gurugram, Kurukshetra and Ambala recorded respective minimum temperatures of 8.3 degrees Celsius, 8 degrees Celsius, and 8.8 degrees Celsius.PTI

