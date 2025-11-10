Heavy police deployment at Panjab University amid students’ protest over Senate polls

Chandigarh, Nov 10 (PTI) Heavy police deployment was made on and around the Panjab University campus here on Monday in the wake of a protest call by students who are pressing for the announcement of Senate polls.

Under the banner of 'Panjab University Bachao Morcha', students have been holding a protest against the Centre's now-withdrawn decision to restructure the university's governing bodies -- Senate and Syndicate.

Amid students' protests and mounting criticism from political leaders, the Ministry of Education on November 7 withdrew its October 28 order notifying the reconstitution and recomposition of the two bodies.

Despite this, the students have refused to end their agitation and have called for a "university shutdown" on Monday to press the government to announce the schedule for the Senate elections, which have not taken place for more than a year.

Heavy police deployment was made on and around the campus and the university's entry points were barricaded. Checkpoints were set up on various roads as the authorities braced for Monday's protest.

Security personnel have also been deployed at the Chandigarh-Mohali border points.

Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) vice-president Ashmeet Singh said all preparations have been made for a peaceful protest.

He claimed that many students were being denied entry to PU.

The university authorities have already announced holidays on Monday and Tuesday. Only those with university ID cards are allowed to enter the campus.

Student leader Abhishek Dagar said there will be a peaceful protest and it will continue till the Senate poll schedule is announced.

Several political leaders from the ruling AAP, Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and farmers' bodies, and artists have extended their support to the protesting students.

Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, Congress MPs Dharamvira Gandhi and Amar Singh, Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh and former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal extended their support to the students on Sunday.

The Centre's notification amended the Panjab University Act, 1947, reducing the strength of the Senate, the apex governing body, to 31 from 91, and doing away with elections for its executive body, the Syndicate. PTI

