Eight killed as bus crashes into drain in Punjab

Eight people were killed when a bus crashed into the railings of a bridge and plunged into a drain in Punjab’s Bathinda district on Friday.

Eight others were injured and were undergoing medical treatment, Bathinda Urban MLA Jagroop Singh Gill said after being briefed by Civil Surgeon Ramandeep Singla.

The accident occurred near Jiwan Singh Wala village in Bathinda. The private bus was on the way from Talwandi Sabo to Bathinda city.



Identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed by the district authorities. Eyewitnesses said the bus crashed through the railing of a bridge before it fell into the filthy drain.



District officials said it was raining in Bathinda when the accident occurred and the cause of the mishap will be probed.

Bathinda deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray said villagers rushed to rescue and they managed to save lives. A detailed investigation is underway to confirm how many people were onboard.

Soon after the accident, district officials, including DC Parray and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal, rushed to the spot.