Dense fog envelopes Punjab, Haryana, disrupts normal life

Chandigarh, Dec 31 (PTI) A thick blanket of fog enveloped Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, affecting normal life even as the minimum temperatures at most places in the region hovered close to normal limits.

Fog reduced visibility in the morning at most places in the two states and their common capital Chandigarh, meteorological department officials said.

Over the last few days, foggy conditions in the region have led to some flight and train delays.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature in Chandigarh was recorded at 9.7 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 9.2 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 9.1 degrees Celsius, Patiala 8.7 degrees Celsius and Bathinda and Faridkot 7.6 degrees Celsius each.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius, Hisar and Karnal 9 degrees Celsius each, Rohtak 10.8 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 9.4 degrees Celsius and Narnaul 7.2 degrees Celsius. PTI

