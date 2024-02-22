‘Delhi Chalo’ march put on hold for 2 days after farmer’s death

Farmer leaders have put the “Delhi Chalo” march on hold for two days after a protester was killed and around 12 police personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri, one of the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told reporters at Shambhu that they will decide the next course of action on Friday (February 23) evening. Munda calls for talks again Punjab farmers at Khanauri and Shambhu had resumed their agitation early on Wednesday (February 21) morning after a two-day halt following the fourth round of talks on Sunday night with a panel of three Union ministers in an attempt to break the deadlock. Earlier in the day, Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, who is among the Union ministers engaging with the farmer leaders, called for further talks and appealed to the protesters to maintain peace. Speaking to news agency PTI later, Munda exuded confidence that a solution to the demands of the farmers can be found through negotiations. “Farmers are across the country. While making a policy, it is important to keep in mind the interest of the farmers of the entire country. Keeping this in mind, we will work towards resolving their concerns in the coming days,” he said. MSP main issue Thousands of farmers will remain camped at the two border points during the pause in the agitation over their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm debt waiver. Pandher said the farmers will review the developments at Khanauri border point where the young farmer died following a clash with Haryana security personnel. “We will decide the next course of action after reviewing the Khanauri incident. There will be a stay on the Delhi march for two days,” he further said. On the issue of Centre’s invitation for talks, Pandher said farmers had demanded that the meeting should be held for the resolution of the MSP issue.

A farmer gets his eyes treated after police fired tear gas to disperse farmers during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, on Feb 21 | PTI

“Bullet in head” Pandher slammed the Centre and the Haryana security personnel for using “force” against farmers at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders. A young farmer died while three persons were injured at Khanauri, Pandher said, while claiming that farmers did not act violently. Asked how the youth died, Pandher alleged, “He sustained a bullet injury on his head.” The 21-year-old farmer was killed and a few others injured following a clash between security personnel and protesting farmers at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border. Pandher said farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has gone to Khanauri to take stock of the situation. He accused the government of trying to derail their agitation. Haryana cops in Punjab? Another farmer leader alleged that the Haryana security personnel entered their camp in Punjab territory and also used tear gas shells. Nearly 100 farmers were injured, he claimed. Around 25 tractor-trollies, which were parked in Punjab territory, were damaged by the Haryana security personnel, the farmer leader alleged. Farmer leaders claimed that medicines were taken away and the elderly who were sleeping in tractor trollies were beaten up. Farmer leaders demanded from the Punjab government to take notice of the Haryana security personnel entering the Punjab territory. Other two stable The dead farmer was identified as Subhkaran Singh (21), a resident of Ballo village in Punjab’s Bathinda district. Patiala-based Rajindra Hospital’s medical superintendent HS Rekhi told reporters that three people, one of them dead, were brought to the hospital from Khanauri. The deceased had an injury to his head and the other two are stable, Rekhi said. A Haryana Police officer said around 12 police personnel were injured when they were attacked with lathis and pelted with stones. The protesters also poured chilli powder on stubble and set it on fire after surrounding the security personnel, the official said. Due to the smoke, the personnel deputed in the area faced difficulty in breathing and irritation in the eyes, the spokesperson said. The farmers claimed that Haryana Police personnel fired rubber bullets, besides tear gas shells. Many protesting farmers were seen wearing masks and glasses to protect themselves from tear gas. Drones were used by police to keep an eye on the activities of the farmers on the other side of the barricades and drop tear gas shells. Farmers condole death Several farmer organisations condoled the death of the farmer. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has held the government responsible for the situation and called a meeting on Thursday. “The SKM strongly protests the brutal police repression and murder of farmer Subhkaran Singh of Baloke village, Bhatinda district, in police firing in the Haryana-Punjab border,” it said in a statement. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the protest. Leaders condemn attack on farmers Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the death of the farmer. Rahul said history will certainly demand an account of farmers’ killings from the BJP. A case will be registered after post-mortem and stringent action will be taken against those responsible, Mann, whose party AAP is in power in Delhi as well, said in a video message. Kejriwal, in a post on X in Hindi, wrote, “The death of Punjab’s young man Subhkaran is very sad. Was it for this very day that we fought for freedom, that one day the governments elected by us in our own country will martyr our own sons like the British? We are completely with Subhkaran and will ensure strict punishment to his murderers.”

A farmer rests on a highway during their ongoing protest at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district | PTI