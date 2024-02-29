Days after clash, Punjab police register murder case in protesting farmer's death

Chandigarh, Feb 29 (PTI) Seven days after the death of Shubhkaran Singh during clashes between protesting farmers and Haryana security personnel at the Khanauri border point, the Punjab Police registered a case of murder on Wednesday night.

Shubhkaran (21), a native of Bathinda, was killed and 12 security personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border on February 21. The incident occurred when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards police barricades, put up to halt their "Delhi Chalo" march.

The Punjab Police has registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 114 (abettor present when an offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code at the Patran Police station in Patiala.

The case has been registered against an unidentified person, according to the FIR, registered on the complaint of Shubhkaran's father. The place of occurrence has been shown at Garhi in Haryana's Jind district.

Khanauri is located near Jind district.

The registration of the FIR brings to an end the stalemate between the farmers and the Punjab government and paves the way for a post-mortem of the body.

Farmer leaders spearheading the march were adamant that an FIR be registered before allowing the post-mortem. The body is being kept at the mortuary of Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

Shubhkaran is likely to be cremated on Thursday.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had earlier announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for Shubhkaran's sister.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the agitation to press the Centre to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops and farm loan waiver.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, taking part in the agitation have been camping at the Shambhu and the Khanauri border points.

Farmer leaders have said the protesters will continue to camp at Khanauri and Shambhu till February 29 when the next course of action will be decided. PTI

