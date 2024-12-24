Cong, AAP councillors clash with BJP members in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House

Chandigarh, Dec 24 (PTI) A scuffle broke out between rival councillors in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House on Tuesday after they traded barbs over the vote tampering incident in January.

The trouble started when an AAP councillor flashed a poster targeting Anil Masih, a nominated councillor who in January as presiding officer was accused of tampering with ballot papers in the mayoral polls.

BJP councillors lashed out at AAP members. Masih got up from his seat and taking on the Congress benches said, "Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi are on bail". He hit out at them for trying to target him.

The Congress and AAP members then entered the Well with a poster of Masih and again started raising slogans against him.

During the pandemonium, a scuffle broke out between the Congress members and the BJP councillors, who tried to snatch the poster.

Mayor Kuldeep Kumar of AAP adjourned the meeting for a brief period and the House proceedings later resumed.

Earlier, when proceedings were to begin, Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi raised the issue of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar in Parliament recently.

He demanded that BJP should apologise over this. BJP councillors, however, hit back at the Congress, accusing it of being anti-Dalit.

Later, AAP and Congress comdemned Shah's remarks and said they were moving a resolution on the issue. PTI

