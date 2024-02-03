CM Mann urges Punjab's NRIs to partner in the state's socio-economic development

Pathankot, Feb 3 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday sought support of Punjab's NRIs to transform the state's economy.

Addressing a gathering of NRIs converging here during 'NRI Milni' (meeting NRIs), the chief minister said that during the previous regimes, the NRIs faced a lot of humiliation at the hands of officials.

However, a paradigm shift is being witnessed in the state ever since he assumed the charge of office as a number of initiatives have been taken for the welfare of the NRIs, Mann claimed.

It is just the beginning as several path-breaking initiatives are being taken to restore the pride of NRIs, said an official release quoting Mann. Mann said he is well-connected at the ground level so he is aware of the problems being faced by various sections of the society.

He assured them that their problems will be solved and the state government is at their disposal for resolving their every genuine problem.

Mann said he met a number of ambassadors and diplomats to rope in foreign investment in the state.

The sole motive is to give impetus to the development of the state so that people are benefitted from it, said Mann, adding that the efforts will bear fruits as in the coming times Punjab will emerge as a hub of tourism industry.

Taking on previous regimes, Mann said the 'NRI sammelans' held during the previous regimes were merely sham as nothing concrete came out of it. NRIs were called in big palaces and hotels but were humiliated afterwards as no one bothered about them, he alleged.

His government is holding these functions at scenic locations to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state to the people, he said, adding that NRIs must contribute generously for its progress and prosperity.

The chief minister urged the NRIs to contribute in the promotion of education and healthcare services, besides strengthening economic and social ties.

"This 'milni' should not be construed as a 'formal get together' rather it should be utilised as a healthy platform for serious deliberations to translate ideas into actions for betterment of the state," he said.

Mann envisaged the cooperation of NRIs in the field of education and healthcare to crystallise several schemes and projects in these core sectors.

"Our government is fully committed to cherish their aspirations for making their living as comfortable and pleasant as abroad to make Punjab as their abode of dreams," he said.

He said he is confident that when this process of 'reverse immigration' begins then it will not only halt the emerging trend of brain drain, especially amongst the youth, who were passionate to go abroad in search of green pastures, but will also contribute significantly in motivating NRIs to contribute in social and economic growth of the state.

Meanwhile, Mann announced the launch of jet ski, motor paragliding and hot air balloon activities at Chamrod Pattan to give impetus to the tourism sector.

He said this area has huge potential for water sports and adventure activities, adding that the state government has already notified water adventure sports policy to boost tourism. PTI

