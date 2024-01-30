BJP candidate Manoj Sonkar wins Chandigarh mayoral poll

BJP candidate Manoj Sonkar on Tuesday (January 30) defeated AAP’s Kuldeep Kumar to win the post of mayor in the Chandigarh mayoral polls.

The polls, being held following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, assumes significance with Opposition INDIA bloc members Congress and AAP joining hands to contest the elections.

As part of the alliance, the AAP contested for the mayor’s post while the Congress fielded candidates for senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor.

Poll process

Presiding Officer Anil Masih started the poll process around 10.40 am.

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, who has voting rights as an ex-officio member of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, was the first to cast vote. She voted around 11.15 am at the building of the civic body.

Initially, voting for the post of mayor took place. After the counting of votes, the newly elected mayor will hold the elections to the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor.

Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, who is the prescribed authority for the elections, was present during the poll process, which was video-graphed.

Before the start of polling, the municipal corporation’s joint commissioner gave a demonstration regarding the process and guidelines to be followed.

Tight security

Tight security arrangements were put in place for the mayoral polls.

Around 700 police personnel, along with those from paramilitary forces, were deployed for maintaining law and order during the election at the municipal corporation building, officials said.

The BJP has 14 councillors in the 35-member Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, the AAP has 13 councillors and the Congress seven. The Shiromani Akali Dal has one councillor.

For the post of senior deputy mayor, the BJP’s Kuljeet Sandhu will go up against the Congress’s Gurpreet Singh Gabi.

Rajinder Sharma of the BJP will take on Congress candidate Nirmala Devi for the post of deputy mayor.

Deferred polls

The polls were originally scheduled for January 18 but were deferred to February 6 by the Chandigarh administration after the presiding officer fell ill. The administration had at that time also said the polls were postponed after assessing the law-and-order situation.

The administration’s order deferring the polls had triggered protests by the Congress and the AAP councillors.

Kuldeep Kumar, the AAP’s candidate for the post of mayor, had challenged the Chandigarh deputy commissioner’s order to defer the elections in the high court.

Court order

In its January 24 order, the high court directed the Chandigarh administration to hold the mayoral polls at 10 am on January 30. It also quashed the administration’s January 18 order postponing the elections while holding it “unreasonable, unjustified and arbitrary”.

The high court had also directed that the councillors who come to cast their votes shall not be accompanied by any supporters or security personnel belonging to any other state.

The Chandigarh Police will ensure security to the councillors, the court had said.

The police had also been asked to ensure that no ruckus or untoward incident takes place on or around the civic body premises during or after the election process.

Reserved seat

Elections to the three posts are held every year during the House’s five-year term. The Congress had abstained from voting in 2022 and 2023, leading to the BJP’s victory in the polls.

The election of the mayor is done through secret ballots.

For this year’s elections — the third for this term — the mayor’s seat was reserved for the Scheduled Caste category.

(With agency inputs)