Army rescues 25 people from flooded Punjab village right before building collapses

As many as 22 CRPF personnel and three civilians were evacuated from a flooded village in Punjab by an Army helicopter on Wednesday (August 27) morning, minutes before the building they were sheltering in collapsed, a defence spokesperson said.

The CRPF personnel and the civilians had been stranded near Madhopur Headworks in Punjab's Pathankot district since Tuesday (August 26).

Also Read: Odisha floods: 170 villages sink as rivers overflow, IMD warns of more rain

Flash floods in Punjab

Incessant heavy rain in parts of Punjab has triggered flash floods in various areas, with the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets in spate.

Army Aviation, in a swift and daring operation, evacuated 25 people who were stranded near Madhopur Headworks, an area bordering Lakhanpur in Jammu and Kashmir, since Tuesday, the spokesperson said.

At 6 am on Wednesday, Army Aviation helicopters took off to carry out the rescue operation despite challenging conditions and all stranded individuals were safely evacuated, he said.

Building collapse

The building where these people were sheltering collapsed shortly after the evacuation, highlighting the timeliness and precision of the rescue, the spokesperson said.

"This successful operation once again reflects the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and its ability to respond promptly in crisis situations. The synergy between Army and local authorities (averted) a potential tragedy," he said.

Heavy rainfall in parts of Jammu also triggered waterlogging in several areas of neighbouring Punjab, including Pathankot, prompting Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to order the closure of all schools in the state from August 27 to 30.

Also Read: Kathua cloudburst: 7 dead; army deploys choppers into rescue operation

Daring rescue mission

One of the videos shared by the Indian Army showed a chopper approaching a building for evacuation, while another captured the collapse of a structure, which the Army said occurred just moments after the operation.

Indian Army Aviation undertook a high-risk helicopter rescue operation, evacuating stranded civilians and CRPF personnel from a building surrounded by raging floodwaters and at imminent risk of collapse at Madhopur Headworks, Punjab. Braving challenging weather and rapidly rising waters, the team’s swift and fearless response ensured every life was brought to safety, the Indian Army said in a statement on X.

Indian Army Aviation undertook a high-risk helicopter rescue operation, evacuating stranded civilians and #CRPF personnel from a building surrounded by raging floodwaters and at imminent risk of collapse at Madhopur Headworks, #Punjab. Braving challenging weather and rapidly… pic.twitter.com/8999qBrs0x — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 27, 2025

The post stated that Army Aviation helicopters were launched at dawn on Wednesday for a rescue mission "that tested nerves, skill and determination."

Also Read: Kathua cloudburst: 7 dead; army deploys choppers into rescue operation

High-risk army rescue

“Despite dangerous flying conditions, Army pilots brought their helicopter down on a building that was already on the verge of collapse — a feat demanding the highest level of flying skills and unmatched bravery. Risking their own lives, the soldiers ensured that every single stranded person was lifted to safety,” the post read.

“In a chilling reminder of what was at stake, the very building on which the helicopter had landed gave way shortly after the evacuation, highlighting the timely and decisive rescue efforts,” Indian Army said.

A rescue operation was underway on Wednesday morning along the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine route near Adhkuwari, where a landslide on Tuesday (August 26) killed nine pilgrims and injured 21 others, according to a PTI report.

(With agency inputs)