AAP suspends Amritsar North MLA Pratap Singh from party for 5 years

Chandigarh, Jun 29 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday suspended Amritsar North MLA and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh from the party for five years for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

Singh's suspension came days after he questioned the manner in which a Vigilance Bureau team raided the residence of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in Amritsar in a disproportionate assets case.

The decision to suspend Singh from the party was taken by the AAP's political affairs committee, party sources said.

They said Singh has been suspended from the party for five years for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

The Vigilance Bureau on June 25 arrested Majithia after conducting a raid at his residence in the disproportionate assets case.

Singh had earlier too expressed his displeasure over the handling of the 2015 sacrilege cases. PTI

