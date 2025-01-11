Punjab: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi dies of gunshot wounds

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurpreet Gogi passed away on Saturday (January 11) after sustaining a gunshot wound on his head., with some reports suggesting he accidentally shot himself.

The incident occurred around midnight, and officials confirmed that the MLA was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jaskaran Singh Teja stated, “According to family members, the incident was accidental. Gurpreet Gogi suffered a gunshot injury to his head and was declared dead at the hospital. His body is currently at the mortuary in DMC Hospital.”

The DCP added that the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination. “The cause of death will be clear once the post-mortem report is available,” he said.

“The incident happened around midnight, and he was declared dead upon being brought to the DMC hospital,” DCP Teja reiterated.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Gurpreet Gogi joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2022 and gained prominence after defeating two-time Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the Ludhiana assembly elections.