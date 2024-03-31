10-year-old girl dies in Punjab after eating chocolate cake on birthday

A 10-year-old girl died in Punjab’s Patiala, suspectedly due to food poisoning, after eating cake on her birthday last week.

Reports said the cake was ordered online from a bakery in Patiala and the girl’s entire family including her younger sister fell ill after eating it.

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, the victim, Manvi, is seen cutting the cake during her birthday celebration on March 24.

While Manvi had cut the chocolate cake, ordered from the store ‘Cake Kanha’, at around 7 pm, the entire family three hours later. Manvi’s grandfather Harban Lal said the girls started vomiting. He said Manvi complained of extreme thirst and dryness in mouth and asked for water. She later went to sleep. However, her condition deteriorated the next morning, following which she was rushed to the hospital.

While she was put on oxygen support, doctors took an ECG reading of Manvi’s heart, Lal told media. But she passed soon after.

Manvi’s younger sister survived possibly because she vomited, sources said.

The family has alleged that the cake contained some poisonous substance. An FIR has been filed against the bakery on the request of the family.

Police said a sample of the cake has also been sent for testing and they are waiting for the reports.

The bakery, from where the delivery person claims to have picked up the cake, has denied to have delivered the cake.