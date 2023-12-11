Will work to fulfil expectations of people: MP CM pick Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, Dec 11 (PTI) Mohan Yadav, who is set to be the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, on Monday said he would work to fulfil the expectations of the people of the state and thanked the BJP leadership for reposing faith on a "small worker".

The Bharatiya Janata Party, earlier in the day, picked Yadav (58), a leader of Other Backward Classes (OBC) and a three-time MLA, as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP legislature party elected Yadav, a minister in the outgoing government, as its leader, paving the way for him to take over as the next CM of MP.

"I am going to work to the expectations of the people of the state who have overwhelmingly voted for the BJP. The BJP has given a big responsibility to a small worker. I am going to work to the expectations of the party," he said.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda. I will work on the welfare and development (schemes) launched by Modiji and (outgoing) chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan," he added.

Yadav, MLA from Ujjain South, expressed his gratitude towards senior leaders Narendra Tomar, party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, former Lok Sabha whip Rakesh Singh, state unit chief VD Sharma and outgoing CM Chouhan.

The BJP retained power emphatically in MP in the November 17 Assembly polls. It won 163 seats in the 230-member House, with the Congress coming a distant second with 66 seats. Results were declared on December 3. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)