Ujjain scrap-dealer brothers plan hotel from decommissioned plane

Innovation meets ambition in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, where two scrap-dealer brothers are turning heads with a unique project. Virendra and Pushpendra Kushwaha have bought a decommissioned BSF cargo plane and plan to transform it into a luxury hotel with four to five rooms.

The AVERO VT EAV plane, which can seat 55 people, is 15 feet high, 70 feet long, 100 feet wide, and weighs 20 tonnes. Bought for nearly Rs 40 lakh through a tender in Delhi, it was transported to Ujjain via road at an additional cost of Rs 5.5 lakh.

While selling military scrap is not new for the brothers—they previously bought a MiG-21 fighter jet for scrap—this is their largest acquisition yet. The ambitious project also aims to offer a unique venue for pre-wedding and photoshoots.

Plane transformation

Speaking about the plan, one of the brothers said, “I bought this as scrap. If a vendor comes to buy it as scrap, I will sell it. Otherwise, I plan to convert it into a hotel. I will make rooms inside it. The number of rooms will depend on the interior decorators.”

The plane, decommissioned in 2009, will not only offer accommodation but also serve as a novel attraction for tourists and pilgrims visiting Ujjain. A pilot’s chair will be installed inside, allowing visitors to take selfies and photographs.

The brothers hope the project will boost the local hospitality sector, offering new amenities and experiences to travellers and pilgrims alike.

Past projects

The Kushwaha brothers have a history of acquiring military scrap. Between 2019 and 2021, they bought a MiG-21 from Pathankot for Rs 4 lakh and sold it for scrap. They also considered buying a helicopter, but it exceeded their budget.

Despite the challenges of transporting and converting such a large aircraft, the brothers remain determined. Their venture represents a fusion of creativity, entrepreneurship, and local tourism development.

Pilgrims’ experience

Beyond the novelty, the project is designed to enhance the experience of pilgrims visiting Ujjain. The interior will be decorated thoughtfully, and the plane will double as a venue for photo shoots, weddings, and other special events.

The Kushwaha brothers of Ujjain have taken an ambitious route to fly high with a grounded plane. Will their dream take off soon?

