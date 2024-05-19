Saree, makeup, blindfold: Student’s death in Indore hostel shrouded in mystery

A 21-year-old student was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his hostel room in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday (May 17) night, according to the police.

Puneet Dubey, a BSc second-year student at Ranjit Singh College, was found hanging from the ceiling fan. He was also preparing for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) exams.

Suicide or murder?

Police reported that Puneet was dressed in a saree, wearing women's makeup, and blindfolded. There was also a pool of blood on the floor near his body.

Authorities are investigating the case as both a potential suicide and a possible murder.

The incident came to light three days later when neighbours reported a foul smell emanating from the room to the police.

Puneet's father, Tribhuvan Dubey, is a farmer leader from Udaipura. He said Puneet had moved to Indore two years ago for his studies.

Last conversation

The second-year Computer Science student used to call home every night. His last conversation was with his mother, Vibhuti Dubey, at 10 pm on Thursday night.

When the family tried to contact Puneet on Friday, his phone was switched off all day. They reached out to his relatives and friends in Indore, who found his room locked from the inside and immediately informed the police.

Upon breaking in, the police found Puneet's body.

Father seeks thorough probe

The police seized Puneet's laptop, mobile phone, and other items for the investigation. They are also questioning his hostel roommates.

After the post-mortem examination, Puneet's body was taken to Udaipura for his last rites.

Tribhuvan Dubey has sought a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind his son's death.