‘Repeated targeting’ of minorities, ‘bulldozer justice’ must stop: Congress
Muslim man’s house demolished in Madhya Pradesh following violent protest against Ramgiri Maharaj’s objectionable remarks against Islam in Maharashtra
The “repeated targeting” of minorities in BJP-ruled states is deeply troubling, the Congress said on Saturday (August 24), asserting that “bulldozer justice” is unacceptable and must stop.
The opposition party’s assertion came after the house of a man, who allegedly led a violent protest in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, was demolished.
“The house of Shahzad Ali in Kotwali police station area was demolished. We had registered a case against 150 people for the violence on Wednesday. We had named 46 people,” an official had said.
Inhumane and unjust
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said demolishing someone’s home and leaving a family homeless is both inhumane and unjust.
“The repeated targeting of minorities in BJP-ruled states is deeply troubling. Such actions have no place in a society governed by the Rule of Law,” he tweeted.
The Congress strongly condemns the BJP state governments for their blatant disregard of the Constitution, using bulldozing as a tactic to instil fear among citizens, Kharge said.
“Anarchy cannot replace natural justice — offences must be adjudicated in courts, not through state-sponsored coercion,” he said.
Not justice: Priyanka
In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said only if someone is accused of a crime can a court decide on the crime and punishment.
“But punishing the family of the accused as soon as the allegation is made, taking away the roof from above their heads, not following the law, disobeying the court, and demolishing the house of the accused — this is not justice,” she said.
This is the height of barbarism and injustice. There should be a difference between the lawmakers, the law keepers and the lawbreakers, she stressed, adding that governments cannot behave like criminals.
Following the law, Constitution, democracy, and humanity are the minimum conditions of governance in a civilised society, Priyanka Gandhi said.
“One who cannot fulfil ‘rajdharma’ can neither work for the welfare of society nor the country. Bulldozer justice is completely unacceptable, it must stop,” she said.
Violent protest
The house of the man who allegedly led a violent protest against some remarks made by seer Ramgiri Maharaj was demolished on Thursday.
Ramgiri Maharaj had allegedly made objectionable remarks against Islam at Shah Panchale village in Sinnar taluka of Maharashtra’s Nashik district during a religious event some days ago.
Members of the Muslim community had organised a protest on Wednesday, but it descended into violence, leading to injuries to two policemen and damage to several vehicles.
(With agency inputs)