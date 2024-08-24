‘Repeated targeting’ of minorities, ‘bulldozer justice’ must stop: Congress

The “repeated targeting” of minorities in BJP-ruled states is deeply troubling, the Congress said on Saturday (August 24), asserting that “bulldozer justice” is unacceptable and must stop.

The opposition party’s assertion came after the house of a man, who allegedly led a violent protest in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, was demolished.

“The house of Shahzad Ali in Kotwali police station area was demolished. We had registered a case against 150 people for the violence on Wednesday. We had named 46 people,” an official had said.

Inhumane and unjust

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said demolishing someone’s home and leaving a family homeless is both inhumane and unjust.

“The repeated targeting of minorities in BJP-ruled states is deeply troubling. Such actions have no place in a society governed by the Rule of Law,” he tweeted.

The Congress strongly condemns the BJP state governments for their blatant disregard of the Constitution, using bulldozing as a tactic to instil fear among citizens, Kharge said.

“Anarchy cannot replace natural justice — offences must be adjudicated in courts, not through state-sponsored coercion,” he said.