OBC leaders to meet on Sept 23 to seek quota in women’s reservation bill: Uma Bharti

Leaders from Other Backward Classes (OBCs) have agreed to hold a 'big' meeting on Saturday (September 23) to discuss about seeking quota for OBCs in the women’s reservation bill, BJP leader Uma Bharti has said on X (formerly Twitter).



The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, who does not hold any position in the government, did not share details about the time or venue of the proposed meeting.

The bill to reserve a third of all the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women received the parliamentary nod on Thursday as the Rajya Sabha unanimously voted in its favour.

“Now, if a path is to be chalked out to raise the demand for another amendment for reservation for OBCs, a discussion (in that regard) has to be held with backward class leaders from in and around Bhopal,” she said.

“It was decided to call another big meeting on September 23,” she wrote on X. She shared pictures of those who met at her Bhopal residence.

Last year, Uma Bharti took to the streets in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh expressing her unhappiness over the opening of liquor shops near public places.

