MP: Ujjain gets India’s first health food street ‘Prasadam’; more to come, says minister

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated a health food street in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Sunday (January 7) and said every city will have its own food street in the coming days to ensure that healthy food reaches all across the nation.

About “Prasadam”

This is the country’s first “Healthy and Hygienic Food Street” titled “Prasadam”. It has been opened at Neelkanth Van, Mahakal Lok in Ujjain. Prasadam will connect people in every corner of the country with pure and safe local and traditional food, Mandaviya said.

Spread over 939 square metres with 19 shops, Prasadam offers convenient and culturally rich dining options for the 1-1.5 lakh devotees who visit the Mahakaleshwar Temple daily, the statement said.

The food street is designed to provide various facilities, including a kids’ play area, drinking water facility, CCTV surveillance, parking, public conveniences, and seating spaces.

In addition to enhancing Ujjain’s tourism appeal and preserving its culinary traditions, Prasadam will also contribute to economic growth and community engagement, an official statement said.