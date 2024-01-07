MP: Ujjain gets India’s first health food street ‘Prasadam’; more to come, says minister
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated a health food street in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Sunday (January 7) and said every city will have its own food street in the coming days to ensure that healthy food reaches all across the nation.
About “Prasadam”
This is the country’s first “Healthy and Hygienic Food Street” titled “Prasadam”. It has been opened at Neelkanth Van, Mahakal Lok in Ujjain. Prasadam will connect people in every corner of the country with pure and safe local and traditional food, Mandaviya said.
Spread over 939 square metres with 19 shops, Prasadam offers convenient and culturally rich dining options for the 1-1.5 lakh devotees who visit the Mahakaleshwar Temple daily, the statement said.
The food street is designed to provide various facilities, including a kids’ play area, drinking water facility, CCTV surveillance, parking, public conveniences, and seating spaces.
In addition to enhancing Ujjain’s tourism appeal and preserving its culinary traditions, Prasadam will also contribute to economic growth and community engagement, an official statement said.
Viksit Bharat vision
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, State and Minister of State for Public Health, and Family Welfare Narendra Shivaji Patel attended the inauguration.
“To achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat, it is imperative that the citizens of the nation must be healthy,” said Mandaviya.
He further elaborated that “apart from substantive health infrastructure, healthy food that is hygienic forms a necessary component for good health for a citizen. In the coming days, every city will have its own food street ensuring healthy food reaches all across the nation.”
Other projects
The Union health minister launched the official website for the “Healthy and Hygienic Food Street” initiative. He further unveiled a brochure outlining the Standard Operating Procedure for Healthy and Hygienic Food Streets.
Mandaviya and Manoj Yadav jointly inaugurated 17 civil works encompassing two Public Health Unit blocks, 54 Chief Minister Sanjeevni Health Clinics, and three Integrated Public Health Labs, an Emergency Covid response package, including 30 beds and wards, three Community Health Centres, and eight Primary Health Care Centres, a health ministry statement said.
Additionally, the Union health minister and the Chief Minister jointly launched the Mannhit app, which is an initiative facilitating screening for mental health, it said.
Under the National Health Mission, the Digital Bhoomi Pujan was completed and various projects were inaugurated.
