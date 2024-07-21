MP: Truck driver buries protesting women under stone chips; one held

There was huge furore on Sunday (July 21) after a video went viral on social media showing two women buried under stone chips that a truck allegedly dumped on them as they were protesting against a road construction in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district. A case has been registered in connection with the incident, which occurred in Hinota Jorot village under Mangawa police station on Saturday, police told the media. One person has been arrested and a search is on for two others.

Heartbreaking Visuals from Rewa, #MadhyaPradesh. Two women buried alive by goons for protesting against the construction of a road on private landThis is beyond inhuman, this is monstrous. Complete collapse of law & order in #BJP ruled MP. pic.twitter.com/pL1xS5PMI5 — Jasim G Shaikh(Advocate) (@Jasimshaikh88) July 21, 2024

Probe started The video showed people digging desperately to help the women escape their predicament. While one of them is buried waist-deep in stone chips, the other is buried up to her neck. The police are investigating the matter, and action will be taken based on evidence, they said.

#WATCH | Rewa, Madhya Pradesh: On the Rewa incident, SP Rewa Vivek Singh says, "The incident took place yesterday... It is a family land dispute between two sides... One side wanted to make a road and they were spreading pebbles for it. Two women came under the pebbles when they… pic.twitter.com/WajuQSNtmv — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 21, 2024