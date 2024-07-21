MP: Truck driver buries protesting women under stone chips; one held
Video shows people digging desperately to help the women; while one is buried waist-deep in stone chips, the other is buried up to her neck
There was huge furore on Sunday (July 21) after a video went viral on social media showing two women buried under stone chips that a truck allegedly dumped on them as they were protesting against a road construction in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district.
A case has been registered in connection with the incident, which occurred in Hinota Jorot village under Mangawa police station on Saturday, police told the media. One person has been arrested and a search is on for two others.
Probe started
The video showed people digging desperately to help the women escape their predicament. While one of them is buried waist-deep in stone chips, the other is buried up to her neck.
The police are investigating the matter, and action will be taken based on evidence, they said.
One held
SP Vivek Singh said, “The incident took place yesterday (Saturday)... It is a land dispute between two sides of a family... One side wanted to build a road and they were spreading morrum for it. The two women, Mamta Pandey and Asha Pandey, came under the morrum when it was being dumped.”
He said a case of attempt to murder has been registered under Section 110 of the BNS. “There are three accused, truck driver Pradeep Kol and Gokarn Pandey and Vipin Pandey. Vipin Pandey has been arrested. A search is on for the others. The two women have been discharged from hospital.”
(With agency inputs)